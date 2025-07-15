Protesters demand suspension of Israel association agreement as EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels

Protesters demonstrated outside the EU Council building on Tuesday to demand the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and a halt to arms exports to Israel as EU foreign ministers in Brussels ended a meeting without a decision to suspend the agreement

Hundreds of demonstrators assembled at Schuman Square, in the heart of the EU quarter, carrying Palestinian flags and banners that read: "Stop the genocide."

They chanted slogans such as "Europe must act now," urging the EU to take action on Israel's attacks in Gaza.

Protesters demanded the EU suspend cooperation with Israel and immediately halt military and weapons transfers, accusing the bloc of failing to act in the face of violence against Palestinians.

Palestinian journalist Omar Karim told Anadolu that the demonstrators demand accountability, a halt to the genocide in the Gaza Strip, the daily killing of Palestinians and for the EU to impose sanctions on Israel.

Daniel Alliet, pastor of the Beguinage Church in Brussels, said the demonstration was held in solidarity with Palestinian mothers demanding the protection of their children.

Alliet said if the EU claims to defend human dignity and every child's right to life, then it must do the right thing.

The protest took place alongside the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, where foreign ministers discussed developments in the Middle East, including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



