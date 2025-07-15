Israeli aircraft strikes southern Syrian governorate of Suwayda

A damaged tank hit by an Israeli airstrike near Al Mazra'a, outside the Druze-majority city of Sweida (Suwayda), southern Syria, 14 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

An Israeli aircraft attacked the Druze-majority governorate of Suwayda in southern Syria on Tuesday.

"Israeli occupation aircraft targets the city of Suwayda," the state-run news agency SANA reported.

Meanwhile, the army launched an attack on a Syrian tank after it entered Suwayda city, Israeli Army Radio reported.

On Monday, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured in clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda, the Syrian Interior Ministry said.