Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine should not target Moscow, after a report that the US president had encouraged President Volodymyr Zelensky to hit the Russian capital.

The Financial Times reported that Trump had brought up a potential counteroffensive with Zelensky and even asked his Ukrainian counterpart whether he could hit Moscow, if Washington provided long-range weapons.

Asked by reporters at the White House if Zelensky should target Moscow, Trump replied that "he shouldn't."