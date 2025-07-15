Dozens of Palestinians killed, many injured in fresh Israeli strikes on war-torn Gaza

At least 33 Palestinians were killed and several others injured Tuesday in new Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

In the latest attack, nine people, including five children, were killed, and 20 others injured when fighter jets bombed the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City.

Seven more people were also killed in separate strikes targeting the Sheikh Ridwan, Al-Tuffah, and al-Daraj neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Five people lost their lives when Israeli warplanes hit a house in al-Zarqa neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City, a medical source said.

One more Palestinian was killed in another strike targeting the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza city.

A Palestinian woman was killed and several people were injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the same city

Five civilians were killed, and several people remained missing after fighter jets struck a house in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Additionally, several civilians, including children, were killed and injured in another Israeli attack that targeted tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.

Two more people were killed in Israeli shelling that targeted the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of the same city.

Israeli army forces also opened fire on civilians at a US-Israeli aid distribution point in Rafah in southern Gaza, killing two women, according to medical sources.

Another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing nearly 58,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.