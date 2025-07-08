Spain’s far-right Vox party calls for mass migrant expulsions

Spain's far-right Vox party on Tuesday called for the mass deportation of migrants — both recent arrivals and naturalized citizens — who fail to integrate into the Spanish society.

"All the millions of people who have recently arrived and have not adapted to our customs and in many cases have contributed to insecurity in our neighborhoods ... will have to return to their countries," Rocio De Meer, Vox's national spokesperson on demographic emergency and social policies, told reporters:

Calling it "an extraordinarily complex process of remigration," she said: "We have the right to survive as a people."

Vox leader Santiago Abascal echoed these sentiments on X, saying the party intends to deport "everyone who came to commit crimes, who tries to impose a foreign religion, who mistreats or demeans women, who wants to live off the work of others, and all unaccompanied minors, because minors have to be with their parents."

"We don't know how many there are," he added. "But when we reach the government, we will. And they will all go."

While Vox remains far from gaining majority power, its popularity has grown amid recent corruption scandals involving the ruling Socialist Party. A poll released Friday showed the party polling at 15%, up from 12% in the 2023 general election.

The main opposition Popular Party has expressed reluctance to form a coalition with Vox but has not ruled it out. However, it rejected the proposed deportation plan.

Popular Party Secretary General Miguel Tellado told broadcaster Onda Cero that Spain already has immigration laws that must be enforced, and called for "measured" immigration policies aligned with European Union guidelines.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also weighed in on Tuesday, emphasizing Spain's history of emigration.

"Spain was for decades a land of departure, of striving beyond our borders," he said, referring to Spanish emigration to the Americas and elsewhere. "Today it is a land of welcome, and those who arrive contribute with their effort to building a better Spain."