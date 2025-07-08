 Contact Us
Trump says Putin talking 'a lot of bullshit' on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was not happy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and was considering additional sanctions on Moscow, underscoring his frustration over the growing death toll in Russia's war with Ukraine. "We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin," Trump said during a meeting with cabinet officials at the White House.

Published July 08,2025
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over peace talks in Ukraine, as he hinted at interest in placing fresh sanctions on Moscow.

"We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin if you want to know the truth. He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless," he told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Asked about his interest in a bill proposed by the Senate for further sanctions on Russia, Trump said: "I'm looking at it very strongly."

Trump says he is days from sending EU a tariff letter

Trump said he is probably two days off from sending the European Union a letter disclosing the tariff rate on their exports to the U.S.

Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House that the EU had been treating the U.S. very nicely recently in trade talks.

Trump says BRICS countries to get 10% tariff 'pretty soon'

Trump said that countries part of the BRICS group would get a 10% tariff rate charged on them "pretty soon".

"Anybody that's in BRICS is getting a 10% charge pretty soon," Trump said during a meeting with cabinet officials at the White House.