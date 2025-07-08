 Contact Us
Pedro brace sends Chelsea into Club World Cup final

New signing Joao Pedro scored twice on his first start as Chelsea beat Fluminense 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the final of the Club World Cup. Playing against the club where he began his career, the Brazilian forward opened the scoring on 18 minutes and netted another just before the hour mark in the last-four tie.

Published July 09,2025
Chelsea's Joao Pedro marked his first start in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, scoring twice to fire the Premier League side into the Club World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over his boyhood club Fluminense.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for 60 million pounds ($81.5 million) last week, curled home a fabulous strike in the 18th minute before sealing the win with a brilliant finish following a counter-attack early in the second half.

Chelsea will face Real Madrid or Paris St Germain, who meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday, in Sunday's final.