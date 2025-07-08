News World French President Macron presses for recognition of Palestinian statehood as ‘only path to peace’

“We are aware that a political way out is crucial, and I believe in the future of the two-state solution as a basis for regional security architecture which will enable Israel to live in peace and security alongside its neighbours. But I want to be clear, calling today for a ceasefire in Gaza without any condition," French President Emmanuel Macron said while calling for recognition of Palestinian statehood in an address to the UK’s Parliament.

French President Emmanuel Macron pressed for recognition of Palestinian statehood in an address on Tuesday to the UK's Parliament, saying it was the "only path to peace."



Macron said a ceasefire was a matter of "absolute urgency" and that a two-state solution would bring security to the region.



He said: "We are aware that a political way out is crucial, and I believe in the future of the two-state solution as a basis for regional security architecture which will enable Israel to live in peace and security alongside its neighbours.



"But I want to be clear, calling today for a ceasefire in Gaza without any condition, is just telling to the rest of the world that for us as Europeans, there is no double standard, and as we are attached to human lives, as we are attached to territorial integrity, we want the ceasefire, no discussion.



"And today, working together in order to recognise the state of Palestine and to initiate this political momentum is the only path to peace."



Macron arriveed in the UK earlier on Tuesday as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer presses for more help stopping small boats crossing the English Channel.



Macron is being hosted by Britain's King Charles III during his three-day state visit, the first by a French president since 2008.



UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had earlier refused to set a time frame for when the UK would recognize Palestinian statehood.



Lammy was asked at the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee when the timing would be right to recognize statehood.



He said: "I'm not going to set it to a set time frame, because I've explained that this is a moving, live situation.



"There are delicate ceasefire negotiations under way. I've explained the issues that sit within that, and whether we will get a… ceasefire. I'm hopeful that we will."



Lammy said he was in talks with French and Saudi colleagues on recognition, but that he wanted to see change on the ground.



He said that "despite the recognition movement, actually what we've seen is further annexation on the West Bank" and "it has not led to get us getting closer to a process, it's led to further annexation."



Lammy said he "would prefer it was part of the process" and that he believed "our French colleagues are also waiting to see if there is, in fact, a ceasefire in the next few days" to kickstart a process and that the UK Government remained "completely committed" to recognition.











