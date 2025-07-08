Israel may govern Gaza ‘for some time’ - official

A senior Israeli official on Tuesday suggested that Tel Aviv may govern the Gaza Strip "for some time," saying his government rejects the return of the Palestinian Authority to the enclave.

"There must be an administrative system in Gaza to run daily life. We may stay there for some time," the Walla news portal quoted the unnamed official as saying.

There is "no need to worry" about this, added the official, who is accompanying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his current visit to the US.

"If we're not there in the first phase, we cannot be sure we can transfer power to another party," he claimed, without naming any party.

"The governing system in Gaza will be run by Palestinians. But the Palestinian Authority will not run the strip."

Israel claims that its ongoing war on Gaza aims to eliminate Hamas' military capabilities and remove it from power, but rejects the idea of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority governing the enclave.

According to Israeli media, Tel Aviv prefers a joint Arab and international administration of Gaza after the war.

"The main condition (for ending the war) is Hamas' absence from Gaza. Gaza must be disarmed and its leaders exiled," the Israeli official said.

"Another force will take control of the area and prevent the use of weapons," he added, without providing further details.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 57,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.