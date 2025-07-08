Germany accuses China of targeting aircraft with laser during EU’s Red Sea mission

Germany on Tuesday accused China of targeting a German aircraft with a laser during an EU military operation in the Red Sea.

"The Chinese military used a laser to target a German aircraft participating in the EU operation ASPIDES," the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

"Putting German personnel at risk and disrupting the operation is completely unacceptable," the ministry said, adding that China's ambassador in Berlin was summoned to the ministry today to convey Germany's protest regarding the incident.

There was no immediate reaction from China on the issue.





