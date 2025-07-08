Macron: We must reduce trade dependency on U.S. and China

Britain and France must reduce risks posed by relying too much on the United States and China for trade, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the British parliament on Tuesday.

"We will have .... to de-risk our two countries for the excessive dependencies on both the U.S. and China," he said during a state visit to Britain, the first by a European leader since Brexit.

Macron says Europe will never abandon Ukraine

Europe will never abandon Ukraine, Macron said in an address to the British parliament on Tuesday, adding that Britain and France will work with the 'coalition of the willing' until the last minute to secure a ceasefire.

"We will fight till the very last minute in order to get the ceasefire, in order to start the negotiations to build this robust and sustainable peace, because this is our security and our principles together which are at stake in Ukraine," Macron said.

"This coalition was just a signal that Europeans will never abandon Ukraine - never."

UK and France must 'work togther' to defend post-WWII 'order'

Macron said that France and Britain must "work together" to protect the post-1945 "international order" while stating that European countries will "never abandon Ukraine" in its war with Russia.

Addressing the UK parliament at the outset of a three-day state visit, Macron also demanded an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza during a wide-ranging speech that touched on various other issues including irregular migration across the Channel.









