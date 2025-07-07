Turkish foreign minister meets Kazakh counterpart at BRICS summit in Brazil

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu on Monday in Brazil.

The two held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Further details on the meeting were not immediately available.

The two-day BRICS summit opened on Sunday, bringing together leaders from major emerging economies to discuss global security, governance reform, and cooperation in the Global South.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as longstanding members plus several recent additions to the group.

Türkiye has applied to join BRICS, and it got a special invitation to this year's summit.