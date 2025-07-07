Russian minister kills himself hours after being fired by Putin

Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoyt killed himself Monday hours after being dismissed by President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies reported.

"Today, the body of the former Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Roman Starovoit, was found with a gunshot wound in his personal car," the statement issued by the committee says.







