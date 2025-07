Kremlin says BRICS not directed 'against' third countries, after Trump tariff threat: state media

The Kremlin on Monday said the BRICS association of fast-growing economies was not aimed against third countries after US President Donald Trump threatened the group's members with higher import tariffs.

"This interaction within BRICS has never been and will never be directed against third countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian media as saying at a briefing. BRICS leaders on Sunday described Trump's tariff war as "indiscriminate" and damaging.