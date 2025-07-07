Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss bilateral political, economic issues on sidelines of BRICS summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fidan and Lavrov discussed bilateral political and economic issues, as well as cooperation in the field of energy, according to diplomatic sources.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues, including the risks posed by Israel's growing aggression in the region, recent developments in Gaza, Iran's nuclear activities, and the situation in Afghanistan, the sources added.

The two-day BRICS summit opened on Sunday, bringing together leaders from major emerging economies to discuss global security, governance reform, and cooperation in the Global South.