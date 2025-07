Lula says BRICS do not want 'emperor' after Trump threat

Brazil's president said Monday that emerging BRICS economies did not want to live under an "emperor", after Donald Trump declared a 10% tariffs hike on members for their allegedly anti-American policies.

"We are sovereign nations," Lula said as he ended a two day summit of 11 nations that include US allies and foes alike. "We don't want an emperor."