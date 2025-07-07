Israel expands military presence in southern Syria with 10 bases, residents displaced

The Israeli military has established six new bases in Syria's southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa over the past three months, further expanding its presence in violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement after the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Soon after the regime's fall, Israel intensified airstrikes across Syria and extended its military operations beyond the occupied Golan Heights into the demilitarized buffer zone—an area designated as neutral under the agreement brokered after the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The bases built by Israel are generally located near strategic hills and intersections of main roads, especially those in rural Quneitra designed to directly monitor nearby villages.

Following Assad's collapse, Israel first constructed bases within the buffer zone in the villages of Jubata al-Khashab, Qurs al-Nafal, and Al-Qahtaniyah in Quneitra, and one outside the zone in the village of Kwdana.

In the last three months, additional bases have been established in Daraa's villages of Al-Shajara, Maariya, and Abidin, and in Quneitra's Tulul al-Humr, Al-Hamidiyah, and near the Mantara Dam—marking a continued breach of the disengagement accord.

This brings the total number of Israeli military bases in southern Syria to 10 since the regime's collapse.

The base in Tulul al-Humr is now the closest Israeli military site to Damascus, located just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Syrian capital. The largest installation in the area remains the base in Jubata al-Khashab.

- Thousands displaced as homes destroyed

The growing military presence has led to mass displacement. Around 6,000 people fled Al-Hamidiyah village after the Israeli army set up a base there.

Israeli soldiers came at night and demolished 15 homes, Mohammed Ali, a father of three who was displaced from Hamidiyah, told Anadolu. "We left with only our personal belongings."

"They came at night so no one could witness their crimes. As the people of Quneitra, we've always been oppressed—first by Assad, now by Israel. All I can say now is, 'I once had a home here.'"

Ali said Israeli soldiers claimed villagers would return within three days. "It's been six months."

- Farmland, forests seized, destroyed

Mohammed Abu Fahid said Israeli forces damaged roughly 2,000 dunams (about 500 acres) of farmland by digging trenches and occupying areas outside the agreed buffer zone.

The living conditions in Al-Hamidiyah are dire, Abu Fahid said, adding: "Israel only distributed aid once or twice. People are in need. They opened a small clinic, but treatment is provided by Doctors Without Borders."

"All we want is to live, raise our children, farm our land and access water from the dam," he said.

In Khan Arnabeh village, Basel Osman said Israeli forces destroyed a centuries-old forest.

"Where is the international community?" Osman asked. "Life here has stopped. Reconstruction and tourism are paralyzed."

- Security fears restrict locals' movement

"People can't leave their homes after dark," said Ahmet Kivan of Jubata al-Khashab. "Israel seized farmland—the main source of income for locals. People's economic conditions are worsening. No one moves around because they don't feel safe."

Kivan accused the international community of indifference. "Human rights groups must act."

Mohammed Meryud, also from Jubata al-Khashab, said Israeli forces routinely set up temporary checkpoints and conduct raids.

"They prevent farmers from reaching their fields, destroy forests, raid homes, and detain young people," he said.

"Israeli forces' presence frightens the entire region. Their entry must be prohibited."