At least 10 dead, 29 injured in Kenya protests: Human rights watchdog

Kenya saw at least 10 fatalities and 29 people injured during nationwide Saba Saba demonstrations. the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said Monday.

The watchdog group documented two abduction cases as well as 37 arrests across 17 counties, it said in a statement.

The group said looting was reported in six counties, and the Kerugoya Central Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office was set on fire by suspected criminals.

At least four people were killed Monday as anti-government protests intensified across Kenya during nationwide Saba Saba demonstrations, with violence reported in parts of the capital Nairobi and Kajiado County.

The fatalities were in Nairobi's Kangemi area and the town of Kitengela in Kajiado Country, according to local broadcasters KTN and Citizen TV, citing paramedics on the ground.

Emergency responders say they have struggled to access victims in parts of Kangemi due to barricades set up by protesters, leaving ambulance access severely limited.

The Saba Saba demonstrations, marking the anniversary of Kenya's July 7, 1990 pro-democracy uprising, have drawn thousands into the streets.

Fueled by mounting frustration over economic hardship, police brutality, and a string of recent deaths in police custody, the protests are largely driven by younger Kenyans.

Witnesses in Kangemi described clashes between security forces and protesters, with gunfire heard throughout the morning.

In Kitengela, locals said security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse stone-throwing crowds.

The rights group warned the death toll may rise, with several injured rushed to hospitals. Tensions remain high in other urban areas, including Nairobi's Kibra, Mathare, and Githurai districts, where demonstrators have lit fires and blocked major roads with debris.

Monday's Saba Saba protests come amid a wider national movement demanding President William Ruto's resignation, police accountability, and economic reforms.

The unrest follows the high-profile death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, an incident that has galvanized anger nationwide.