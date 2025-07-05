Trump 'disappointed' over phone call with Putin

US President Donald Trump said he was disappointed following a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

"I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had (Thursday) with President Putin because I don't think he's there," Trump told reporters on Friday after returning to Washington, DC, from Iowa, where he attended a pre-Independence Day event, accordin to New York Post.

Trump added that there is no evidence shown by Putin of a desire to halt the 3-year-long war with Ukraine.

"I'm just saying, I don't think he's looking to stop, and that's too bad," he further said.

Blaming the former administration of Joe Biden over the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said: " I got stuck in the middle of it, just like I did with immigration and a lot of other things that they screwed up."

"But I was not happy with the conversation."

Earlier, Trump said he made no progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call Thursday with Putin.

"We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran, and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine. I'm not happy about that," Trump said.

"No, I didn't make any progress with him today at all," he added.



