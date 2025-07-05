 Contact Us
News World Trump 'disappointed' over phone call with Putin

Trump 'disappointed' over phone call with Putin

US President Donald Trump said he was disappointed with his recent call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting no progress was made on ending the war in Ukraine and expressing doubt that Putin wants to stop the conflict.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 05,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP DISAPPOINTED OVER PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN

US President Donald Trump said he was disappointed following a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

"I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had (Thursday) with President Putin because I don't think he's there," Trump told reporters on Friday after returning to Washington, DC, from Iowa, where he attended a pre-Independence Day event, accordin to New York Post.

Trump added that there is no evidence shown by Putin of a desire to halt the 3-year-long war with Ukraine.

"I'm just saying, I don't think he's looking to stop, and that's too bad," he further said.

Blaming the former administration of Joe Biden over the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said: " I got stuck in the middle of it, just like I did with immigration and a lot of other things that they screwed up."

"But I was not happy with the conversation."

Earlier, Trump said he made no progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call Thursday with Putin.

"We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran, and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine. I'm not happy about that," Trump said.

"No, I didn't make any progress with him today at all," he added.