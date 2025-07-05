Erdoğan urges Azerbaijan, Russia to show restrain amid tension

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for restraint between Russia and Azerbaijan amid rising tensions, stressing Ankara's close ties with both countries and warning against escalations that could destabilize the region.

Ankara's greatest wish is that unfortunate incidents do not cause "irreparable damage" to relations between Moscow and Baku, Erdoğan told reporters aboard his returning flight from Azerbaijan.

He said both countries have the wisdom and understanding to overcome the problem, and that Türkiye will continue to support constructive steps toward resolution.

He stressed Ankara's commitment to resolving the issue through diplomacy, highlighting that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is taking careful and cautious steps.

- Zangezur Corridor

On the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan said it will open new and historic windows of opportunity.

Touching upon the Zangezur Corridor — a strategic route connecting western Azerbaijan to the exclave of Nakhchivan and set to emerge as a key link from China to Türkiye and Russia — Erdogan said it offers opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region.

He noted Ankara views the corridor as part of a "geo-economic revolution."

While Armenia initially opposed the Zangezur Corridor, Yerevan is now showing more flexibility toward joining economic integration, Erdogan added.

He said the diplomatic framework of the peace deal between Baku and Yerevan has been concluded, with the final text agreed upon in meetings held in Brussels, Moscow, and Tbilisi in late 2024.

Erdogan also underlined the strategic link between the Zangezur Corridor and the Middle Corridor — a trade route connecting Europe to China via Türkiye and Central Asia.

The corridor will include rail infrastructure connecting to Türkiye's Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway, enhancing cargo and passenger transport.

When completed, Turkish goods will reach Central Asia and China faster, and goods from China to Europe will pass through Türkiye.

According to Erdoğan, both Azerbaijan and Iraq strongly support the project.

- Delivery of F-35s

On defense matters, Erdoğan noted a recent NATO summit's decision to increase defense spending and said Greece's concerns over Türkiye's initiatives are unfounded, emphasizing these steps contribute to NATO's security.

He underlined that Ankara poses no threat to any country that does not adopt a hostile stance or challenge its interests.

On the contrary, Türkiye is a reliable partner committed to peace, stability, and security in its region and globally, he said.

On the F-35 delivery issue between Washington and Ankara, Erdoğan said he expects gradual delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye during Trump's term, hoping the US president will honor the agreement.

The F-35 issue is not just about military technology for Türkiye but also about strong partnerships on global platforms, especially NATO, Erdogan added.

He noted that the issue became an opportunity for Ankara to accelerate advancements in its defense industry.

- Israel's ongoing attacks

Erdoğan said the lasting calm in the region failed due to Israel's ceasefire violations and that Ankara is working to prevent recurrence this time.

Türkiye believes the ceasefire between Iran and Israel has opened the door for a Gaza truce, and Hamas has repeatedly shown its goodwill on the matter, Erdoğan said.

He recalled raising the issue with US President Donald Trump on the first evening of the NATO Leaders Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, and asking him to intervene in the process.

"You are the ones who can best manage this process with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In particular, there are people being killed in food lines. You need to intervene here to prevent these people from being killed," Erdoğan recalled telling Trump, to which he hailed the US president's positive attitude toward the issue.

"With Mr. Trump's initiatives, a 60-day temporary ceasefire plan is now on the agenda. The US' influence over Israel will be decisive in this process. It is very important at this point that the US and other Western countries increase their pressure on Israel to force it to agree to a ceasefire," he said.

- Syria

On Syria, Erdoğan said Türkiye has made its red lines clear and will not tolerate any plan legitimizing terrorist groups or their affiliates.

Erdoğan said Ankara will be "providing all possible support to ensure that terrorism is completely neutralized in Syrian territory, that all armed elements are disbanded, and that the Syrian Army's authority is established throughout Syrian territory."

He added that Türkiye can implement models such as free trade zones, logistics hubs, and border markets in northern Syria.

The president said he believed the Syrian government would move faster toward development following the decision by the US and Europe to lift sanctions.

Erdoğan also referred to his meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev, who said he is ready to provide all kinds of support on natural gas to Syria.