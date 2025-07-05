Erdoğan says asked Trump to intervene over shootings at Gaza aid centres

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he asked US President Donald Trump to intervene to stop the Gaza aid centre shootings which the UN says have killed more than 500 people.

Erdoğan said when he met Trump at a NATO summit in late June, he told him: "There are people who are being killed in food queues. You need to intervene here so that these people are not killed," the Anadolu state news agency reported Saturday.

"Peace efforts would gain momentum after PKK terrorists begin laying down weapons"

Erdoğan said on Saturday that peace efforts would gain momentum after PKK terrorists begin laying down their weapons, a process due to start next week.

"The process will gain a little more speed when the terrorist organisation starts to implement its decision to lay down arms," he told journalists on his way back from an economic summit in Azerbaijan in remarks reported Saturday by Anadolu state news agency.

Erdoğan confident Türkiye to be readmitted to US F-35 programme in stages

Erdoğan expressed confidence Turkey would be readmitted to the US F-35 programme and receive the stealth fighter jets in line with "an agreement" with US President Donald Trump.

"I believe that Mr. Trump will remain loyal to the agreement we made. I think the F-35s will be delivered to Turkey step-by-step during his term," Erdoğan told reporters while returning from a summit in Azerbaijan.









