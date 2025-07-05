Zelensky announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Saturday that Kyiv has signed new agreements with international partners to boost joint arms production, including long-range weapons and interceptor drones, as Russian attacks continue.

"There must-and there definitely will-be more protection for life," Zelensky said in a video address. "We are scaling up joint arms production with our partners: long-range weapons to reduce Russia's appetite for killing, and interceptor drones to protect our people."

He said a new deal was reached this week with a US company to manufacture drones, while another agreement was signed with Denmark for the first foreign coproduction of weapons for Ukraine.

"We are grateful to everyone who stands with our state and people, supports Ukraine's military-industrial complex and strengthens their own defense capabilities," Zelensky said.

The announcement comes as Ukraine continues efforts to secure more weapons and expand domestic production amid Russia's war, now in its fourth year.