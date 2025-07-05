Bogazici University holds international law conference on post-conflict justice

Türkiye's Bogazici University launched its second International Law Conference on Saturday, bringing together academics and legal experts under the theme "Justice and Reconstruction in Post-Conflict Societies."

The two-day event is being held at the university's South Campus and hosted by its law faculty.

Bogazici University Rector Mehmet Naci Inci and Law Faculty Dean Ali Emrah Bozbayindir delivered opening remarks during the first session.

The first day of the program featured a range of panels, including "International Criminal Law After Conflict: Rethinking Accountability and Justice," "Refugees: From Exile to Reconstruction?," "International Law and the Post-Conflict Economy," and "Maritime Justice and Economic Recovery."

Former UN Special Rapporteur and professor emeritus at Princeton University, Richard Falk, also gave a keynote address titled "Gaza: The Quest for Justice and Reconstruction—Post-Conflict Nightmares and Dreams."

"When the international order fails, it's up to the people of the world, or civil society, to mobilize effectively against those forces that defy international law and bring injustice to people's lives," Falk said during his speech.

Sessions throughout the conference will explore the role of justice mechanisms in rebuilding societies after conflict, touching on topics such as international criminal law, refugee policies, constitutional reform, economic recovery, and environmental damage.