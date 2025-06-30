UN condemns attacks on Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza

Smoke rises after an artillery shell fired by an Israeli tank towards aid seekers in the Zikim area, west of Gaza City, 25 June 2025. (IHA Photo)

The UN on Monday condemned the attacks on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza and called for an immediate, independent investigation into the incidents.

"We strongly condemn the loss of lives and injuries of Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza and we call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable," said Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari during a UN Security Council briefing on the Middle East.

Since 17 June, at least 580 Palestinians have been killed either trying to reach Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution points or waiting for other aid convoys, he said, citing Gaza's Ministry of Health.

He detailed several deadly incidents, including a June 17 attack in Khan Younis where an Israeli tank opened fire on a crowd awaiting World Food Programme aid, killing at least 50 people and injuring 200.

On June 24, Israeli troops reportedly fired near aid distribution sites in central and southern Gaza, killing 49 and injuring nearly 200 more.

Launched in the besieged Strip on May 27, the aid distribution sites by the US- and Israeli-backed GHF have been described as "death traps" by critics.

Khiari warned that the UN will not engage in any aid delivery method that does not uphold the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence, and neutrality.

Khiari criticized Israel for blocking aid for nearly 80 days and said the supplies now entering Gaza remain "wholly inadequate" to meet the population's urgent needs.