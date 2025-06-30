Palestinian group says several Israeli soldiers killed, injured in Gaza ambush

The Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said Monday that several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in an ambush in southern Gaza.

The group's armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, said that its fighters detonated a house rigged with explosives in eastern Khan Younis city on Saturday, causing casualties among an Israeli foot patrol.

The group said its fighters also engaged in clashes with Israeli reinforcements that arrived at the scene, using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs.)

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the statement.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has killed more than 56,500 Palestinians in a deadly onslaught in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.