UN says Israel must facilitate entry of essential supplies into Gaza

A Palestinian woman sitts looking on after the Israeli army targeted the tents of displaced people in the northern Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City on June 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The UN said Monday that Israel must facilitate access and entry of essential supplies into Gaza through available crossing points to address people's "urgent needs."

"Civilians must be respected, and they must be protected," said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a daily press briefing, emphasizing the need for "full, safe, and sustained humanitarian access in accordance with humanitarian principles."

He said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "alarmed" over new evacuation orders issued by Israeli authorities in northern Gaza, "which have once again displaced tens of thousands of people."

Dujarric said Guterres also "condemns" continued civilian casualties from Israeli attacks and "welcomes" continued mediation efforts for a permanent ceasefire.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has killed more than 56,500 Palestinians in a deadly onslaught in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.