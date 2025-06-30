US approves $510M sale of munitions guidance kits to Israel

The US has approved a $510 million sale of munitions guidance kits and related support to Israel, the State Department announced Monday.

The potential sale includes 3,845 KMU-558B/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits for BLU-109 bomb bodies and 3,280 KMU-572 F/B JDAM kits for MK 82 bomb bodies, along with associated engineering, logistics, and technical support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

"This proposed sale will enhance Israel's capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend its borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers," the DSCA said.

The announcement comes as Israel continues its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Since October 2023, more than 56,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza health authorities.

On Monday alone, at least 97 Palestinians were killed, and several others injured as Israeli airstrikes and artillery targeted multiple locations across Gaza, including areas sheltering displaced civilians.

The US has faced mounting criticism for its continued military support to Israel amid the rising civilian death toll in Gaza.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.