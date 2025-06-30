Türkiye to host 2026 NATO leaders summit, prepare ground for important decisions: President Erdoğan

Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO leaders summit in capital Ankara and will prepare the ground for "very important" decisions to be taken, the Turkish president said on Monday.

In his speech after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they are pleased with the progress made in a short time as part of the terror-free Türkiye process.

"It appears that certain elements within our country and within the organization (PKK terror group) are pursuing sabotage efforts aimed at dynamiting progress. Our state will not fall into traps," Erdoğan added.

Jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Öcalan in February called for the dissolution of the PKK and all groups under it, urging an end to its terror campaign spanning over 40 years.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.