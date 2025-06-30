Thousands in Norway mistakenly told they won big on lottery

This photo taken on October 12, 2018 shows the logo of Norwegian lottery company Norsk Tipping in Hamar, Norway. (AFP Photo)

A Norwegian lottery company on Monday apologised to 47,000 crestfallen gamblers who were mistakenly told they had won huge sums in a lottery, the firm blaming a currency conversion error.

State-owned gambling group Norsk Tipping said they had published incorrect prize amounts after a Eurojackpot draw on Friday because of an error converting from euro cents to Norwegian kroner.

The winnings had been multiplied by 100 instead of being divided by 100, the company said.

Among the disappointed was Ole Fredrik Sveen, who was on holiday in Greece when he received a message from Norsk Tipping that he had won 1.2 million kroner ($119,000).

"I thought: 'Wow, is it finally my turn? Could it be true?' I go onto the Norsk Tipping website, and there it says in black and white: 'Congratulations, you have won!'," Sveen told public broadcaster NRK on Monday.

In reality, he had won 125 kroner ($12).

On Monday, Sveen and the 47,000 others received apologies by text message from Norsk Tipping for the snafu.

"The apology was a poor consolation. They should have sent it out after the mistake, not today," he said.

Norsk Tipping has been heavily criticised for the error -- not only from devastated players like Sveen but also from the authorities.

The Lottery Authority said Monday it had launched a review to determine if gambling laws had been broken, and Culture Minister Lubna Jaffery called the error "totally unacceptable".

The firm's chief executive Tonje Sagstuen resigned on Saturday after the scandal, leaving acting chief executive Vegar Strand to apologise on Monday.

Strand said his company's state ownership made the mistake particularly problematic, noting that the firm was "entirely dependent on the trust of the population".

"We have deeply disappointed our customers and take full responsibility for rectifying the situation. Such errors are serious for a company that is supposed to manage the trust of Norwegians," Strand said.

"The work to rebuild trust again has the highest priority going forward."













