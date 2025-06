Israel FM: Golan to 'remain part of' Israel in any Syria peace deal

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Monday that the occupied Golan Heights "will remain part of" Israel under any potential peace agreement with Syria.

"In any peace agreement, the Golan will remain part of the State of Israel," Saar told a news conference in Jerusalem, referring to the territory Israel seized from Syria in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognised by the United Nations.