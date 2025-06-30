Another Palestinian dies in Israeli detention, death toll rises to 73 since October 2023

Another Palestinian detainee died in Israeli prison on Monday, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 73, prisoners' affairs groups said.

Lo'ay Faisal Mohammed Nasrallah, 22, from the West Bank city of Jenin, died at Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel after being transferred from Negev Prison, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

Nasrallah was arrested by Israeli forces in March 2024 and held under Israel's policy of administrative detention without charge or trial, the statement said.

His death brought to 73 the number of Palestinian detainees who lost their lives in Israeli custody since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Palestinian rights groups estimate the number of Palestinians held by Israel at over 10,100, including 45 women and over 400 children.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 56,500 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.