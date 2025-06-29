News World Kremlin says EU sanctions would not force Russia into negotiations

"Only logic and reasoned arguments can bring Russia to the negotiating table. It is impossible to force Russia through any kind of pressure or violence," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state television on Sunday.

The Kremlin has insisted that the EU's planned 18th package of sanctions will not lead to an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.



"It is impossible to force Russia through any kind of pressure or violence," he said.



Peskov expressed his conviction that the new package of sanctions sought by the EU will ultimately be adopted despite opposition from Slovakia. However, he said that the tougher the punitive measures, the stronger the backlash against them would be.



Sanctions, Peskov said, are a "double-edged sword." Moscow often claims that the EU itself will suffer even more from the sanctions, for example, by foregoing Russian raw materials and energy.



Last Friday, the adoption of the EU's 18th package of sanctions initially failed due to resistance from Slovakia. A new vote has been postponed indefinitely.



Russia considers the sanctions illegal, according to Peskov. "Obviously, after almost four years, we have developed a certain resistance. And we have already learned how to minimize the impact of such packages," he said.



The EU sanctions are primarily directed against the Russian economy and aim to deprive the country of the financial means to continue its war against Ukraine.







