Kremlin warns of global chaos over regime change calls for Iran

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday warned that international discussions about regime change in other countries could lead the world into "hell," responding to recent statements from Israeli officials on Iran's government.

"No country or group of countries should discuss a change of power in other countries. If this happens, then the world will go to hell," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in remarks aired by state broadcaster Rossiya-1.

Earlier this month, Ohad Tal, a Knesset member from the Religious Zionism party who sits on Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said a regime change in Iran is "not the official goals" of Israel's war, but added: "If you really want to get rid of the nuclear program (in Iran), you have to take down the regime. Otherwise, you're just postponing their ability to go back to develop the program."

Peskov earlier warned that any attempt to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would "open Pandora's box" and spark a dangerous regional escalation. He described regime change discussions regarding Iran as "unacceptable for everyone."