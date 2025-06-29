French, Iranian presidents discuss ceasefire, nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday discussed ceasefire between Iran and Israel and talks on Iran's nuclear program over a phone call.

The French president said on X that his messages included respect for the ceasefire to contribute to the restoration of peace in the region and return to the negotiating table to resolve the issues of ballistic and nuclear activities.

Macron added that his messages also highlighted efforts to maintain the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and resume the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Iran as soon as possible to ensure all necessary transparency.

Macron stated he also conveyed messages for the release of French citizens Cccile Kohler and Jacques Paris during the phone call.

"I will continue working in the coming days to achieve these goals," he added.