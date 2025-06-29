Tropical storm Barry forms in Atlantic, threatens heavy rainfall in eastern Mexico, NHC says

A person spends time on the beach as tropical storm Barry approaches the Veracruz coast, in Boca del Rio, Mexico, June 29, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday that an Atlantic depression has intensified into tropical storm Barry, expected to bring heavy rainfall over eastern Mexico in the coming days.

The tropical storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, according to the NHC, is located about 90 miles east-southeast of Tuxpan, a city and municipality located in the state of Veracruz.

It is possible that the storm will slightly intensify before it reaches the coast of eastern Mexico, the forecaster said, adding that Barry might rapidly weaken after as it moves inland.





























