TÜRKIYE-US ARMS SPAT LIKELY TO BE SETTLED BY YEARS END: US ENVOY

US sanctions on Türkiye's defence sector over its purchase of a Russian air defence system are likely to be ended by the year's end, the US envoy to Ankara said Sunday.

Speaking to the Anadolu state news agency, Tom Barrack said US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would instruct their top diplomats to "figure out the way and end it... My belief is that by the year end, we have the possibility of having a solution".

Iran-Israel war opens way to 'new road' for Mideast

The Iran-Israel war has opened the way to a "new road" for the Middle East in which Turkey will have a key role to play, Washington's envoy to Türkiye said in a statement.

"What just happened between Israel and Iran is an opportunity for all of us to say: Time out. Let's create a new road, (and) Turkiye is key in that new road," Ambassador Tom Barrack, who is also the US special envoy to Syria, told the Anadolu state news agency.





