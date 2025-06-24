Zelenskyy joins NATO summit as Rutte backs Ukraine’s path

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Tuesday in The Hague to attend a crucial NATO summit, where discussions will also focus on strengthening support for Ukraine and what the alliance chief has called its "irreversible" path toward membership.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed Zelenskyy, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of continued international backing for Kyiv amid the ongoing war.

Citing last year's Washington summit where NATO allies agreed that Ukraine's future membership was "irreversible," Rutte said that important decisions on Ukraine will build on this.

The NATO chief said that European and Canadian allies have pledged more than €35 billion ($37.5 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, adding that this is "more than last year."

While Rutte declined to discuss summit outcomes in advance, he said the summit declaration will likely include "important language about Ukraine and support for Ukraine, also financially."

Zelenskyy thanked Rutte for his warm welcome and reaffirmed Ukraine's expectations from the summit. He reiterated Ukraine's critical defense needs, especially in air defense systems.

"We still need air defense, and we still have support on this direction from the partners," he said.

Later today, a trilateral meeting is expected to take place between Rutte, EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, and Zelenskyy.





