Trump: Israel, Iran agree to ceasefire, as fighting continues

US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire, and while Iranian media confirmed the ceasefire, it then sent missiles towards Israel, according to the Israeli military early on Tuesday.



Iran's state broadcaster confirmed the ceasefire saying the enemy had been "forced" into agreeing to one - but at the almost same time sirens wailed in Israel as the Israeli military reported further rocket fire from Iran.



Trump's announcement in Washington came several hours earlier and was followed by a post on X from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said Tehran would halt its military response if Israel ended attacks by 4 am Tehran time (0030 GMT).



But around 5 am in Israel (0200 GMT) the Israeli military reported the renewed Iranian attacks.



In his X post, Araghchi stressed that "as of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations."



"However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards," Araghchi added.



The Iranian foreign minister added that a final decision on ending Iran's military operations would be made later.



Trump had earlier announced on his Truth Social platform that a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran had been reached and would begin within hours.



"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE... for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump wrote.



Under the terms outlined in Trump's post, Iran would first observe the ceasefire followed by Israel and if both sides adhered to the terms, the war could be halted after 24 hours.



"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World," Trump wrote.



There was initially no confirmation from the Israeli side of a ceasefire between the two arch-enemies.



"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR'," Trump said.



Over the weekend, the United States struck three key nuclear sites in Iran in support of Israel.



The US intervention, which involved bunker-busting bombs dropped on the important uranium enrichment facility in Fordow and the nuclear plant in Natanz, as well as strikes on another facility in Isfahan, was seen as a sharp escalation in the war between Iran and Israel.



Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iranian targets on June 13, saying it aims to prevent the country from building a nuclear weapon, a charge Tehran has consistently denied.



Iran has retaliated with waves of missile and drone strikes on Israel. There have been deaths and casualties on both sides.



