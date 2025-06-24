Middle East crisis casts shadow as NATO summit kicks off in The Hague

NATO allies are set to gather in The Hague on Tuesday for a two-day summit focused primarily on increasing defence spending, although leaders are also expected to discuss the military escalation in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine.



Leaders, defence and foreign ministers of the 32 members as well as representatives of NATO's Indo-Pacific partners - Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand - are expected in the Dutch city.



The summit is likely to be overshadowed by recent developments in the conflict between Israel and Iran. Hours before the opening meeting, US President Donald Trump - who is expected to attend - claimed the two sides had reached a ceasefire, which was later confirmed by both Iran and Israel.



Regarding the official agenda, NATO allies are expected to commit to a significant increase in defence expenditures following persistent pressure from Washington. Trump has repeatedly urged allies to more than double the current NATO spending target of at least 2% of gross domestic product (GDP).



Under the plans set to be formally approved by leaders, member states will be required to allocate 3.5% of their economic output annually to defence, with an additional 1.5% earmarked for related expenses, including infrastructure that can be used for military purposes.



Allies are to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine on Tuesday when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is set to meet his NATO counterparts.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to travel to The Hague.



