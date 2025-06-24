Ceasefire takes effect after Iran launches 6 waves of missiles at Israel

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect at 0400 GMT Tuesday following hours of intensified hostilities during which Iran launched six waves of missile attacks targeting Israeli territory.

The Israeli army confirmed that a total of 11 missiles were fired in six successive waves from Iran in the hours leading up to the ceasefire.

According to the Israeli emergency medical service, at least six people were killed and 15 injured, some critically, after a rocket struck a residential building in the southern city of Beersheba.

Explosions were also reported in Tel Aviv and central Israel, Israeli media said.

Iranian media also confirmed the start of the ceasefire, stating it came into effect after the "final salvos" of missile fire.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority and military radio earlier reported that the ceasefire had begun, while Israeli officials continued to refrain from formal comment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed ministers not to speak publicly about the truce.

The ceasefire was initially announced by US President Donald Trump, who said it would involve a phased halt to operations, with Iran beginning the ceasefire first and Israel following 12 hours later. A full end to hostilities would then be declared at the 24th hour.

Qatar was reported by Israeli media to have mediated the agreement.





