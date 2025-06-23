Nearly 56,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza

At least 55,998 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 39 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 17 aid seekers, while 371 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 131,559 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 5,685 people and injured 19,518 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.