UN chief Guterres 'gravely alarmed' by US use of force against Iran

UN Secretary General António Guterres on Saturday said he was "gravely alarmed" by the United States' attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning of "catastrophic consequences" for the world.



"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today," Guterres said in a post on X. "This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security."



"There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world."



Guterres went on to call on United Nations member states to "de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos."



"There is no military solution," Guterres continued. "The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."



President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that US aircraft had attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, including Natanz, Isfahan and the Fordow uranium enrichment facility - widely believed to be one of Israel's most critical targets in its ongoing conflict with Iran.



Trump said the strikes "completely and totally obliterated" Tehran's "key nuclear enrichment facilities."



The US president went on to say that Iran "must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier."



Israel launched a campaign on June 13, saying it is aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon - a charge that Tehran has consistently denied, saying its nuclear programme only serves civilian purposes.









