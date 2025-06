Turkish FM Fidan meets with several counterparts in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Syrian, Yemeni, Iranian, Tunisian, and Iraqi counterparts in Istanbul, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Hakan Fidan held meetings with Asaad al-Shaibani from Syria, Shaya Zindani from Yemen, Abbas Araghchi from Iran, Mohamed Ali Nafti from Tunisia, and lastly, Fuad Hussein from Iraq, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

The meetings took place separately on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the statement added.