Latin American countries condemn US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities

Chile, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, and Bolivia condemned the US on Sunday for its recent attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric denounced the US strike on X, saying that attacking nuclear energy sites is prohibited under international law.

"Chile condemns this attack carried out by the U.S.," Boric said. "We will always defend respect for international humanitarian law."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also responded on X, strongly condemning what he called the dangerous escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

"Such aggression constitutes a serious violation of the UN Charter and international law, pushing humanity toward an irreversible crisis," Canel warned.

A statement from Venezuela's Foreign Ministry, published on its official website, labeled the US attack on Iran "a clear and illegal violation" of the UN Charter, international law, and the core principles of state sovereignty.

"The bombing of nuclear facilities—posing severe risks to human life and environmental balance in the region—is an extremely irresponsible escalation that threatens global stability and could have unpredictable consequences," the statement added. "This is a direct threat to international peace."

Colombia's Foreign Ministry also released a statement expressing "deep concern" over the recent developments in the Middle East.

The statement urged all parties to return to negotiations, adding: "Colombia rejects the unilateral use of force—especially when it violates the fundamental principles enshrined in the UN Charter and endangers international peace and stability."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called on the US administration to avoid going to war with Iran.

"The Trump administration must not get involved in a war with Iran or in the (Israeli) genocide in Gaza. On the contrary, it should take responsibility for preventing war and genocide," Petro said on X.

"I make this call as the president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States," he said.

Bolivian President Luis Arce also "strongly" condemned the recent US attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran, calling them "arbitrary."

Arguing that the US had violated the fundamental principles of international law, Arce said: "Bombing such targets not only endangers regional and global peace, but also violates the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter."

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Following US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.