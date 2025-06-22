Iran has ‘legal right’ to exit nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty after US strikes

Iran has the right to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) after US strikes on its nuclear facilities, a senior Iranian lawmaker said on Sunday.

Abbas Golroo, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Iranian Parliament, said on his X account that Article X of the treaty provides the legal right for Tehran to exit the NPT.

"Each party shall, in exercising its national sovereignty, have the right to withdraw from the Treaty if it decides that extraordinary events, related to the subject matter of this Treaty, have jeopardized the supreme interests of its country," Golroo quoted Article X.

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.