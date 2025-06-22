Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

A man named Majid Moseybi was executed in Iran, the judiciary news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday, after he was convicted of spying for Israel and seeking to share sensitive information with its intelligence agency Mossad.

"Majid Mosayebi... was hanged this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, adding that he sought to provide "sensitive information ... to Mossad." Iranian authorities have carried out multiple arrests of people suspected of spying for Israel since its attack on June 13.









