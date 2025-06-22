Ankara warns US strikes on Iran raise risk of wider conflict and instability in Mideast

U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have raised the risk of the regional conflict spreading globally, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, adding that Ankara was deeply concerned about possible repercussions following the attacks.

In a statement, the ministry said that a spread of the conflict into a wider global war must not be allowed, calling on all parties to act with responsibility and end attacks immediately. It said only negotiations could resolve the nuclear dispute between Tehran and Washington.



Türkiye called on all parties involved to act responsibly and "immediately halt reciprocal attacks" to avoid further casualties and destruction.

"The only way to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program is through negotiations," the ministry emphasized, urging the international community to support diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution.

"Türkiye stands ready to fulfill its responsibilities and make constructive contributions," the statement concluded.

The statement came hours after the US launched strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, including the Fordo facility, using bunker-buster bombs and cruise missiles.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.



