US deploys refueling tankers to Middle East amid heightened tensions

The US has deployed more than 30 aerial refueling tankers to the Middle East in recent days to potentially support Israeli air operations in its ongoing conflict with Iran, press reports said on Tuesday, citing two US officials.

The tankers could be used to extend the range and flight time of Israeli fighter jets conducting missions over Iran, according to CNN.

"Without this ability, Israel's warplanes have a limited time they can linger over Iran," CNN's Brad Lendon reported.

The Israeli military reportedly flew as many as 200 jets during initial strikes against Iranian targets.

Although Israel possesses its own tankers, officials said they are insufficient to support this volume of aircraft over extended distances.

Extended flight time is especially critical for targeting mobile ballistic missile launchers, which can move and hide between missile launches.

More time overhead allows Israeli jets to locate and strike these assets.

The refueling aircraft could also support US Air Force B-2 and B-52 bombers, should President Donald Trump order a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, and amid suggestions that he is considering entering the conflict.

In previous operations, B-2 bombers have flown from the Southern US state of Missouri, requiring midair refueling to complete missions in the region.

Tankers could additionally support US military aircraft stationed in the region or aboard aircraft carriers in the Indian Ocean.

CNN further noted that if US forces are ordered into the conflict, the tankers would play a vital role in sustaining long-range operations.

The deployment comes amid concerns that the Israel-Iran conflict could escalate into a broader regional war.





