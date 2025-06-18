News World Merz sparks backlash at home by saying Israel doing 'the dirty work' for West

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has ignited controversy at home following remarks made at the conclusion of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada. Merz suggested that Israel, which initiated large-scale attacks on Iran last week, was undertaking "the dirty work" for the West.

The remarks, made at the end of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, drew ire from German politicians on Wednesday, including from members of Merz's coalition partner.



Ralf Stegner, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), told Der Spiegel news magazine that it was "more than strange" that "the chancellor says that Israel is doing our dirty work for us in Iran."



He said Merz's statement suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attack against Iran "was presumably contrary to international law."



Stegner said it was completely inappropriate for a representative of Germany to publicly express relief in light of the escalating conflict in the Middle East, with Iran having launched a number of retaliatory attacks since Israeli strikes began on Friday.



Speaking at the end of a meeting of the world's seven major industrialized nations, Merz on Tuesday told German public broadcaster ZDF that Israel is currently doing "the dirty work" for the entire West.



"I can only say that I have the utmost respect for the Israeli army for having the courage to do this, and for the Israeli leadership for having the courage to do this," he said.



While Sören Pellmann, head of the far-left The Left party in parliament, accused the German leader of "throwing international law overboard," Anton Hofreiter, from the opposition Greens, told broadcaster Welt TV that he thought Merz's choice of words had been "clumsy."











