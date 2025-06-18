Around 1,000 drones fired from Iran into Israel so far

Iran has launched around 1,000 drones into Israel since the start of their current conflict on June 13, Israeli media said on Wednesday.

Israeli Channel 12 claimed that fewer than 200 drones, however, had reached Israel.

"None of these drones had hit their targets," it added.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.